SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

SPDW opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

