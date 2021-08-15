SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.62. 3,887,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

