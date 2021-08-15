Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Short Interest Update

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPDC remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 8,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,657. Speed Commerce has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

Speed Commerce Company Profile

Speed Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end e-commerce services to retailers and manufacturers. It offers web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics and contact center services which provide clients transaction-based services and information management tools.

