Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £119.17 ($155.70).

Shares of LON:SPX opened at £157.80 ($206.17) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of £100.47 ($131.26) and a 52-week high of £162.04 ($211.70). The company has a market capitalization of £11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 67.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of £141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

