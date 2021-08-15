Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SPMYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.80. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

