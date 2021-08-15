Spreng Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

