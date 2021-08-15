Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

