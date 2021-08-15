Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Square were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.88. 4,246,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,204 shares of company stock worth $177,487,469 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

