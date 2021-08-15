Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

