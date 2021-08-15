Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 8,091 AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $4,887,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

