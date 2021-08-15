Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 4,501 Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Neenah by 394.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neenah by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Neenah by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.52. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

