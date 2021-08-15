Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.99. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

