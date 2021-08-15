Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 14,423 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 4,653 shares of company stock valued at $72,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

