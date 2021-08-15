Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 7,451 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scholastic by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 793,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after purchasing an additional 407,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $11,405,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.