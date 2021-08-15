StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.41.

In other StarTek news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in StarTek in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares during the period. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Further Reading: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.