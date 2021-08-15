STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.18 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $104.56 million and approximately $931,654.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00869121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00104404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00044130 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

