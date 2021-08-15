State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 5,100 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.58 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.