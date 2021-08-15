State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 518,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.47 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $787.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

