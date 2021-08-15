State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Liquidity Services worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,948 shares of company stock worth $5,776,271 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.70 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

