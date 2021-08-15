State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 911,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 163,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

