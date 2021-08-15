State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $709.47 million, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.