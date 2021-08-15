State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 282 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Surmodics worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Surmodics by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 326,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 184,117 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Surmodics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. Research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

