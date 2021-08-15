State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $187.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

