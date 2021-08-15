State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

ETN stock opened at $167.62 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

