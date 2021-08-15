State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,300 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Shares of LHX opened at $229.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.