State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 400 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $214.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $219.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

