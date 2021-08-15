State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.95. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,400 shares of company stock worth $18,883,216. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

