STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SNVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised STEP Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

STEP Energy Services stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

