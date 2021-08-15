STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STEP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark set a C$1.72 price target on STEP Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th.

TSE STEP opened at C$1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

