Stereotaxis, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STXS. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $500.27 million, a PE ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 1.51. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

