Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STL. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

NYSE STL opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 206,209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after acquiring an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,570,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.