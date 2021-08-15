Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 7,025 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CuriosityStream worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CURI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 394,838 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

CURI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,765. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $754.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.35.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

