Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.38 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.36. 3,631,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,797. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

