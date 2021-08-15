Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. The company had a trading volume of 679,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $175.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.