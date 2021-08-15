Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 725,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

