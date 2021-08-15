Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,647,998. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.