Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 28 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,754.55. The company had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,550.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.