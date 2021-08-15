Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

STCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 326 ($4.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of STCK opened at GBX 383 ($5.00) on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 391.05 ($5.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £766 million and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 266.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

