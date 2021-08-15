Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,612 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,279% compared to the typical daily volume of 320 put options.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Shares of OCFT opened at $4.78 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $13,509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

