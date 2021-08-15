Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 332.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.16. The stock had a trading volume of 854,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

