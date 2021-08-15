Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,789 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $151.72. The stock had a trading volume of 231,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,812. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.20 and a 1 year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

