Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,227 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,995. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

