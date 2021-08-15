Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $308.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $224.33 and a 1-year high of $312.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.04.

