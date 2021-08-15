Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.