STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSKN opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

