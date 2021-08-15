Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $155.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

