Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Invests $215,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 103.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 42.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. 3,549,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,436 shares of company stock valued at $30,338,593. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

