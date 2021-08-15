Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $6,113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST stock traded up $25.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.29. 14,168,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,959. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $205.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

