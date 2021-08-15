Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,079 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7,826.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

