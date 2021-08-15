Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,268 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,774,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 555,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 257,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after acquiring an additional 673,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.41.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

